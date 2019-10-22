A fourth arrest has been made in the murder of Elizabeth Harris near the Platinum Club on May 27, 2019.
Cordellious Lashawn Dyess, 19 years old, was arrested without incident near Atlanta by United States Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Dyess had been sought by the Pensacola Police Department, the State Attorney’s Office and the United States Marshals Florida Regional Task Force on a warrant charging him with Felony Murder, Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Shooting a Deadly Missile into a Dwelling or Vehicle.
“We appreciate the help of the U.S. Marshals in tracking down this dangerous fugitive. This is another example of how the partnership between the Pensacola Police Department and its federal partners can help make our community a safe place to live,” said Mayor Grover Robinson.
“The U.S. Justice Department has been working closely with the Pensacola Police Department and State Attorney’s Office to crack down on violent crime in the community, and this arrest across state lines by U.S. Marshals demonstrates the effectiveness of our joint operations,” said Lawrence Keefe, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. “We were pleased to be asked to assist, and the result is another accused killer behind bars.”
Dyess is currently booked in the Cobb County Jail as a Fugitive from Justice awaiting extradition to Pensacola. The investigation in Elizabeth Harris’ murder is still active as detectives attempt to identify other suspects involved in the shooting.
