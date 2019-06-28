The Fourth of July is less than a week away and there are plenty of fireworks shows scheduled for Thursday, July 4, 2019. Not everyone wants to fight the traffic and crowds though and opt to stay home and put on a show of their own.
Fireworks and the 4th of July go hand in hand and thousands of along the gulf coast will celebrate our nation’s independence with a bang. In Baldwin County alone, there are four big, public shows scheduled.
At the beach, Gulf Shores will fire its show off at 9 pm from the Gulf State Park Pier, Daphne will hold its display at Al Trione Sports Complex at dusk, in Fairhope, the Bluff overlooking the pier is the place to be between seven and 10 and in Foley, OWA will celebrate the 4th with fireworks at 8:45.
But for many, these crowded events aren’t for them.
“You don’t have to fight the traffic. You’re at home and you know, you can do it at your leisure as you want to do it and it’s more family oriented,” said Steve Gryboski.
“I think, just being able to enjoy it with your family and not see any of the nonsense that goes around with the big city and stuff like that,” agreed Javier Olivares.
Gryboski and Oliveras were both loading up on fireworks at Shelton Fireworks in Baldwin County. Retailers like Shelton said they’re business is up this year. Favorable weather, a good economy and low fuel prices are all factors. Those at the store said a home show is the only way to go and some were going big.
Well, the wife won’t (be happy) when she sees the credit card bill, but she’ll be happy otherwise to have the fun, yes,” Gryboski said after loading up more than $1,600 dollars’ worth of fireworks.
Retailers attribute the booming business to several factors. Ethan Snedigar with Shelton Fireworks said just like with farming, it takes some luck to have success.
“If the gas prices are low, which they are, and we’ve had plenty of rain, which we have…things like that. That’s where the farming comes in too. The planets have to align,” Snedigar explained. “You have to have all those things match in order to have great sales and we have that this year.”
The 4th of July falling on a Thursday, creating a long weekend for many is also having a positive effect on sales. The busiest days for retailers is expected to be Wednesday, July 3rd and the 4th itself.
