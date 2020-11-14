MOBILE, Ala. (WALAL)-- Less than two weeks out from Thanksgiving COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing across the country.
In Mobile County the number of cases reported in the past week have increased by 36%, a trend mirrored in hospitalizations according to the Mobile County Health Department.
Local health leaders encourage people to start thinking about their thanksgiving plans now since they say this is a critical time to slow the spread and prevent overwhelming local hospitals.
“Most of our ICU beds are filled. Now that does not mean that our hospitals are in dire straits because we have seen before that they can adapt to surges and needs for ICU beds and just normal beds and COVID beds as they need to,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree with MCHD.
With Thanksgiving right around the corner the holiday centered around big family gatherings may look a little different because of COVID-19, especially for families with loved ones at high risk.
“We certainly don’t want you unknowingly spreading covid at your family gathering.”
Experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is to limit gatherings to people within your household, but if you do plan to spend it with more people or anyone from out of town they recommend wearing masks, keeping people from each household six feet apart, washing hands, having one person serve food and much more.
“A shorter celebration, an outdoors celebration and a celebration with fewer people is better. Those things will reduce the risk of covid transmission at your dinner or at your gathering,” said Dr. Murphree.
Health leaders suggest that anyone visiting or returning home from out of town get tested for COVID-19 beforehand.
As you start to plan what your Thanksgiving dinner will look like visit here for more COVID precautions.
