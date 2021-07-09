PENSACOLA BEACH, Ala (WALA) -- The Blue Angels were back in the air again above Pensacola Beach. Friday was the dress rehearsal for Saturday’s air show.

Some people love the Blue Angels so much they got to the beach hours before the jets took to the sky.

“I literally get chills every time I see them,” said Erik Hansen. “We’re blessed to live here in Pensacola, I see them on a regular basis.”

His dedication is clear. He got to Pensacola Beach at 6AM with his friends and family, 8 hours before the big Blue Angel show as he has done for over 20 years.

“I was a little bit late honestly,” Hansen said. “We’re tier two as we call it. We wanted to get tier one, we’re tier two, next year it will be 5:30.”

That early start all for the jets. Just after 2pm, Hansen got what he waited hours for, the Blue Angels wowed the crowd.

“Still enjoy coming out here, it’s just an awesome tradition,” he said. “They always exhilarate, love to see the kids seeing it for the first time.”

That feeling echoed by many. On Pensacola Beach on Friday, you can clearly see the support.

But the engine roar is what everyone on the beach can feel.

“It’s just the sound of freedom,” said Tara Rickard. “When you hear the jets go over, that’s the sound of freedom.”

Today’s performance a dress rehearsal for Saturday’s Pensacola Beach Air Show.

“I love the Blues, we live here, we come every year and we just love it and these new Super Hornets are the bomb,” said Ginger Carlbert. “I tell you, I love them.”

After COVID cancelled last year’s performance, this run through is in preparation for the Blue Angel’s first hometown show in more than a year and a half. Hansen loved the preview.

“I feel like today with the new jets, it just brought extra energy, the crowd was amazing,” he said.

The Pensacola Beach Air Show kicks off at 11AM on Saturday.

The Blue Angels will be in the air at 2PM.