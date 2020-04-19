UPDATE: The alert issued for the missing child from Daphne was cancelled.
DAPHNE Ala, (WALA) The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued the following alert for a missing 14 year-old from Daphne.
Alert Type: Emergency Missing Child Alert
Alert Status: Active
Date Issued: 4/19/2020
The Daphne Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public's assistance in locating Amelia Ann Wright. Amelia Ann Wright is a 14 year old white female, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing white denim shorts and a pink shirt with white tennis shoes, near her residence in Daphne, Alabama on April 19, 2020. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Amelia Ann Wright, please contact the DPD at 251-620-0911 or call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.