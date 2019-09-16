MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- We've all witnessed it and we don't like it -- drivers running red lights.
FOX 10 News set up at several traffic lights across the city with cameras rolling and witnessed the problem first hand.
From July 2018 to July 2019, Mobile Police issued 424 tickets for running red lights. It's not only a growing problem in the Port City, but nationwide.
A recent study by AAA shows deaths from blowing red lights reached a 10 year high with at least two people dying every day on U.S. roads. The most recent data from 2017: With 939 deaths -- up 31% from a low of 715 in 2009.
From Government Boulevard to Airport at University, our cameras caught it happening everywhere.
"Makes you want to scringe because you are looking for an accident," said one woman.
"Sometimes -- I just want to get out of the car and knock on the window and say at the light -- before you do this because I saw you back at that other light... just to say I need your tag number and report you. It's just a shame how they drive now," said one woman.
Some people taking their frustrations out on social media. One post reading: "Honest question, when did red lights become an optional stop? Asking for a friend."
It's all the more reason to look both ways before going on green.
"They need to slow up... And try to get there on time. You got plenty of time -- no need to rush," said one man.
While police can't be every where, many believe enforcement is the best line of defense when it comes to blowing through red lights.
"So maybe a few more tickets... Maybe that might help a little bit. Make them a little more conscious of what they are doing. Hit them where it hurts. That's the only way it's going to happen," said one woman.
According to the Mobile Municipal Court website -- the fine for running a red light is $20 -- this does not include court costs. Meanwhile, going back to that AAA study -- per capita Arizona has the highest rate of red light running fatalities, while New Hampshire has the lowest rate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.