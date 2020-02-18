It’s time to go back into the FOX10 News Vault!
It’s an archive of stories from years’ past.
February is Dental Health Month, and in 1975, reporter Jim Grace highlighted National Dental Health Week at local schools.
“This week is national dental health week and during this week, approximately 100 dentists are taking part in a screening program in the public schools.
Most dentists feel that most problems adults have with their teeth could have easily been avoided if proper dental care had been practiced as a child.
The dentists want to inform parents as well as children the importance of good dental care and treatment while the baby teeth are still intact.
Some students are eligible to federal benefits for dental treatment because of their financial status of their parents.
Local dentist, Dr. Spence is one of many dentists taking part in this screening program. “uh what we look for, is whether they have decaying, how their bite is and the general condition of the teeth.”
Most dentists agree, the earlier the child gets to a dentist, and learns proper dental care, the less chances there will be of dental decay. And by the time that child reaches the high school level, he or she will know proper dental care.
This is Jim Grace reporting for channel 10 News Beat.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.