50 years ago, Americans watched in awe as two U.S. astronauts not only landed, but walked and placed an American flag on the moon.
After Neil Armstrong Edwin ‘Buzz’ Aldrin’s successful flight, NASA made plans to return to the moon -- which we did, five other times. 12 astronauts landed on the moon between 1969 and 1972. Now, five decades later, NASA has set its sights back on the moon once again. But, this time with a different plan in mind.
“The main goal of what we are trying to do is just to get back as a stepping stone to go to Mars. That's what NASA is trying to do in the 2030s. That's what the whole international space community is shooting for. Mars is the next horizon goal,” explains Mike Wall, a Senior Writer at Space.com.
And, NASA scientists believe the moon is the perfect place to learn how to get to Mars – more specifically, how to survive Mars. “It's really far away, you've got all this radiation you have to deal with, it's cold, there's almost no atmosphere. Well, there's a thin atmosphere, but it's carbon dioxide. And, so there are all these dangers about going to Mars”, Wall says.
So, NASA hopes to build a moon-orbiting space station and set up a long-term presence on and around the moon. But, before they can do that, they have to go back to the Gulf Coast. You could say going back to space starts at the Stennis Space Center on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Stennis is now testing the rocket engines for the soon to come ‘Artemis’ program on the same test stand facilities built back in the Apollo days, refurbished and modernized to work with current technology.
Stennis Space Center Associate Director John Bailey explains the complex facility includes “the control center, which is in the middle, you have underground tunnels that connect all these different sites, you have the canal system there with the barges and the propellents and the oxidizers to run into the lake and the run tanks up on top of the stand.”
It’s a massive undertaking to get ready to go to space. And, the parts are already in place to begin. The ‘Pathfinder’ is the model of the core stage rocket that is going to be used to go to the moon and it is currently at Stennis. Engineers will use it to test the stand before the actual core stage arrives at Stennis. And, when the core stage does come, it will travel via the canal system. “The core stage will roll in off a big barge called the Pegasus. It will roll out onto the tarmac just like this, we will take cranes, turn it over and lift it into the test stand, mount it, fire it, do a little refurb, bring it back down, put it on the barge and ship it to Cape Canaveral to be integrated with the rest of the rocket for launch,” Bailey says.
A launch that will take us to exciting places and new worlds to explore.
And, just a note for you girls out there! NASA has said it wants to put two people down on the South Pole of the moon by 2024. And, they have repeatedly said that one of those people is going to be a woman.
