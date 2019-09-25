MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It's been their home away from home. Returning to USA Health Children's & Women's Hospital -- 10 former pediatric patients and their families are back to celebrate their end of cancer treatment.
OWA's Brandon Styles bringing with him a little magic and a lot of laughs to the celebration.
Officers with the Mobile Police Department's SWAT division also on hand to help the young cancer survivors ring the bell -- signifying they've fought the good fight -- and are now cancer free.
"It felt exciting to be out of it," said Alexis Spicer, Cancer Survivor.
"I'm very thankful because there are so many kids that don't get to do this. Not only are we thinking about her... We are thinking about the ones that didn't make it," said Alexis' Mom.
"They gave me the right medicine to take... They got me through it," said Gabby Lett, Cancer Survivor.
"It's been a journey. We are glad to see today. Her ringing that bell... She has come a long way," said Gabby's Mom.
And they'll all tell you -- "the real magic" -- happens every day inside the hospital.
"It's what we wish for. It's what we pray for. It's really awesome seeing them complete treatment," said Dr. Chibuzo Ilonze, USA Health Children's & Women's Hospital.
"Having them feel healthy, act healthy with no stress... I think that is the beauty of it," said Dr. Hamayun Imran, USA Health Children's & Women's Hospital.
"It also reminds all of us that the spring part is over and the follow-up, which is the marathon -- as I call it -- now begins," said Dr. Preethi Marri, USA Health Children's & Women's Hospital.
