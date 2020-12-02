MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) The Order of Many Faces has canceled their upcoming Mardi Gras parade and ball, the organization announced Wednesday.
They released the following statement:
"The Order of Many Faces, in respect for the city of Mobile, all our citizens and the Medical Society, has decided to cancel our parade and ball for the coming Mardi Gras season 2021. We do so to do our part in these uncertain times to protect everyone from possible COVID-19 exposure and outbreak. We in the Order of Many Faces love all of the people of Mobile and trust we are doing the right thing to help flatten the curve. We will look for any other community-safe ways to celebrate the festive season and, if possible, will let all know of any future plans. Stay safe, wear a mask and wash your hands. Love to all!
Many thanks
Janus, Mystical Ruler of Mayhem for OOMFers everywhere!
