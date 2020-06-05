The Park at OWA re-opens

The Park at OWA finally re-opening its gates to thrill seekers Friday afternoon.
People of all ages running into the Park at OWA as it re-opened for the first time since the pandemic.
Employees were waiting to take temperatures as families made their way through the turnstiles.
While thrill seekers were excited to ride coasters again, even with some precautions in place, so were employees.
“We are just so excited. We have hundreds of team members that have been training for several weeks, and they are just really excited to welcome the guests back," said Kristen Hellmich with OWA.
We’re told season passholders will have days added to their membership due to closures.
The park tells us they will be monitoring the weather closely and making plans accordingly as tropical storm Cristobal makes its way along the Gulf Coast this weekend.
