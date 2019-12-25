MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Hundreds of people filled the dining halls of Salvation Army in Mobile to share a special meal.
Helping hands were eager to serve the nearly 500 people expected on Christmas.
For Cecil Morris, it’s his 26th year doing just that.
"It's a great reward to see someone come in that's hungry and when they leave they're rubbing their stomach. It's a great thing," said Morris, a chef at Salvation Army.
The spirit of Christmas was shared over a delicious meal.
"Feels great to embrace other people who may not have anyone at all to make them feel loved," said Stephanie Wilson.
For some families it's tradition.
"It’s very important that we teach our younger kids to give back."
The opportunity filled the youth with pride knowing they were making their loved ones proud.
"It feels amazing. Especially this past year we lost our great grandfather so for us today to give back… I know he's looking down smiling at us for doing this," said Cecily Fittsjackson.
Many say it's a blessing bringing people from all walks of life together.
"Keeps you humble and keeps you grateful that without God's grace and mercy it could easily be us and the roles could easily be reversed," said Michael Steber.
