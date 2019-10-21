It might be the most highly watched ankle surgery in the country.
Alabama Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a procedure for a high ankle sprain this weekend.
But what does it involve?
It was a scary moment for Crimson Tide fans.
Tagovailoa suffering an injury just like one he had last season, except on the other leg.
Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Matt McKean with The Orthopaedic Group, P.C. says "This is not a standard ankle sprain."
Dr. McKean says there are misconceptions about ankle sprains.
The ones many people have are lower ankle sprains.
McKean, demonstrating the procedure, said, "The lower ankle ligaments would be in this area whereas the ligaments that we're discussing are more in between the two bones up here."
In fact, he said some patients with low ankle sprains ask him, "Do we need an operation? Are we going to have the 'Tua Procedure' as its become known?"
For this high ankle sprain, doctors drill a hole from the smaller of the two leg bones, to the larger one, where the two bones come together.
That's where ligaments are strained or torn.
The idea is to stabilize ligaments using metal devices doctors call buttons and an implant called a tightrope.
McKean said, "The tightrope is a suture device, so it's got a small button on this side and then you drill it through the bone, pass the button through there, so you end with a button on this side, a button on this side, and it helps to hold the two bones together while the ligaments in this area heal."
McKean said high ankle sprains can heal on their own in four to eight weeks, but surgery helps them heal faster.
He said, "I would typically say at least two to four weeks before they are at a point where they can function and play at a high level."
Tagovailoa has 19 days until LSU comes to Tuscaloosa.
