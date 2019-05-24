For the more than a decade Mobile Christian has been Ethan Hearn's second home.
"For the last 13 years you've come to the same place you know for school. The same time the same everything every day,” said Ethan, Mobile Christian Senior baseball player and Mississippi State commit.
It's there where he led Mobile Christian to the quarterfinals his junior year.
It’s there where he helped the Leopards win three state titles in four years.
But most importantly, it was the people there that got him through the toughest time of his life.
"It made it lot easier I mean not that it was easy, but it made it a lot easier to have them by my side and knowing they have my back. It was definitely comforting,” said Hearn.
His Sophomore year life threw him a curve ball
"Still to this day you wake up and this still doesn’t feel normal yet and you don't really realize it yet,” said Hearn.
After his mom died unexpectedly.
"It makes you realize every day is not given to you. Don't take anything for granted. Family first because that could be the last time you talk to somebody,” said Hearn.
But he didn't let tragedy strike him out.
"Life's not fair all of the time but you have to take everything in and realize that I could either lay down and feel sorry for myself or I can pull myself together here and do what she would want me to do and make her proud,” said Hearn.
He stepped to the plate and passed the ultimate test.
"Everybody always told me that God isn’t going to put you through something that you can’t handle so I always knew that and kept faith through it. I felt that I could handle it knowing that she prepared me to get through it,” said Hearn.
As Ethan gets ready for the next step in life. Whether it be MLB or Mississippi State he always remembers his mom's advice.
"The big thing she always told me that was if you are going to do something do it to the fullest, don't do it half way. So that's what I took and went with it,” said Hearn.
