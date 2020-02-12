The Wharf hosts job fair

FOX10 News is committed to letting you know about job opportunities across our area.
Wednesday afternoon The Wharf in Orange Beach is hosting a job fair for full, part time, and seasonal positions.
The job fair is free and happening right now from noon to 6 pm at the Springhill Suites Hotel at The Wharf.
All you have to do is bring a recently updated resume, and you can talk to potential employees from across the entertainment district for free.
There will be several positions open from a variety of fields, including sales associates, mascots, security, DJ’s pool attendants, cooks, servers, realty, and more.
“The Wharf positions and the tenants, they are open through daytime, nighttime, weekends, so any kind of hours, we’re flexible. If you want this is a part-time, as your second job, if you’re looking for full time opportunities, or just seasonal,” said Michelle Davis, Springhill Suites Hotel General Manager.
The job fair is happening until 6 pm.
Again, it is free to attend and all you need is a recently updated resume.
