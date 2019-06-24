MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A Mobile County judge on Monday set a $22,000 bond for a man accused of stealing a city ambulance Friday and then leading police on a chase.

Leemichael Gerard Lyman, 26, faces charges of first-degree property theft, first-degree criminal mischief and attempting to elude. Authorities allege that he swiped a Mobile County Fire-Rescue Department ambulance at Mobile Infirmary while the two paramedics were inside the hospital.

The circumstances may seem unusual – an alleged theft of an ambulance that was empty, engine idling, with keys in the ignition. But thefts under similar circumstances occur again and again.

Consider three other ambulance thefts just in the last two months:

On May 5, a man accused of stealing an ambulance in Bogalusa, Louisiana, reportedly told authorities that he took the vehicle from the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center because he needed a ride home.

On April 28, a mental health patient in South Carolina’s Horry County, stole an ambulance with three people inside.

On April 26, a medic in Pennsylvania’s Berks County hit the panic button on his ambulance after a resident at an addiction recovery center tried to hijack the vehicle.

EMS-1, a website aimed at paramedics, has gathered many of these incidents from news reports across the country. Editor-in-chief Greg Friese said they are common enough that his website does not even share all of them.

“I only have a sense of anecdotally that, perhaps, we could report on this at least once a week happing somewhere in the United States,” he said.

Mobile Fire-Rescue Department spokesman Steven Millhouse said a preliminary review of the Friday incident indicates that the paramedics who were in Mobile Infirmary when a thief commandeered the ambulance did nothing wrong.

“That (protocol) was followed to a ‘T’ with our paramedics,” he said.

Last week was not the first time a Mobile ambulance has been stolen. A thief took an ambulance in October 2017 under eerily similar circumstances – the vehicle was idling outside of Providence Hospital, and the theft sparked a police chase that ended with a crash.

The ambulance came to a stop when it flipped over on Interstate 10.

The defendant in that case, Jamon Stegall, awaits a trial tentatively scheduled for October.

The 2017 theft prompted a review that led to the installation of anti-theft devices on ambulances, but Millhouse declined to elaborate on those changes. He said the current incident remains under investigation.

“It’s not something you expect outside the hospital,” which has security cameras and other safety features, Millhouse said.

Friese said there are devices that can lock down ambulances from an unauthorized operator by requiring the driver to enter a code. Other devices can track a stolen ambulance, which can alleviate the need for a potentially dangerous police chase.

“And then of course, the thing that seems like it should be standard practice anywhere would be to lock the doors and remove the keys,” he told FOX10 News.

But Millhouse said that seemingly common-sense solution is not as straightforward as it sounds.

“We have tons of electrical equipment on them,” he said.

The equipment depends on batteries, which the ambulance engines keep charged, Millhouse said.

Friese said hospitals have a role to play, as well, by providing secure or monitored parking areas for ambulances.

Ambulance thefts usually result from spur-of-the-moment decisions, Friese said.

“Typically, my read of these incidents when they happen is that it’s a crime of opportunity and that it’s just a confluence of ambulance that’s running and unlocked and then somebody that’s looking to steal it; that it’s sort of the wrong person and the wrong time,” he said.