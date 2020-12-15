MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 23-year-old Georgia man was arrested Monday at The Shoppes at Bel Air shopping mall in Mobile on numerous charges, and police say he may still yet face more charges.
Police say it was shortly before 4 p.m. when officers responded to the Dillard's department store after receiving a report that someone was stealing a pack of Polo socks. An off-duty officer at the store pursed the theft suspect on foot.
According to police, the suspect jumped into a vehicle, which officers stopped in front of Dillard’s. Police say the suspect was sitting in the rear seat of the vehicle when he was apprehended.
Investigators say a firearm was located under the seat along with a large sum of cash and multiple Visa cards with various names.
Marco Bennett, 23, was arrested and charged with theft of property 4th, attempting to elude, criminal mischief, carrying a pistol without a permit, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
MPD's Financial Crimes Unit is following up on the case regarding possible financial crimes, which could result in Bennett facing additional charges.
Bennett is being held at Mobile County Metro Jail. Jail records shows Bennett is a resident of Ellenwood, Ga.
