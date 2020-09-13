MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile County officials said Theodore High School will be open as a shelter during Tropical Storm Sally.
The county said it should be considered a shelter of last resort due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Registration for the shelter will open at 10 a.m. on Monday. People who live in flood areas and mobile homes should take advantage of finding a safe location during the storm.
Everyone at the shelter will be required to wear a mask and will be screened for symptoms prior to entering.
A medical needs shelter will be open at Burns Middle School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.