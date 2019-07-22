MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 22-year-old Theodore man is being held at Mobile County Metro Jail Monday morning on charges that include second-degree assault and discharging a gun into a building or vehicle.
Jail records show Frederick Lee Nelson was booked into the jail on those charges Sunday night.
He also faces charges of reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal mischief.
The jail lists the Mobile Police Department as the arresting agency, and FOX10 News is asking the MPD for additional information about the arrest.
