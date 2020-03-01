MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Theodore man died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 early Sunday morning.
State Troopers said Randy Dean Sterrette, 44, was on I-10 eastbound when he attempted to take the McDonald Road exit and lost control of his 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe.
According to investigators, Sterrette was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.