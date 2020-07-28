MOBILE CO, ALA. (WALA)- There’s a better explanation on why those mysterious seeds are showing up in your mailbox. The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries said evidence points to a “brushing scam”, where people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false customer reviews to boost their sales.
If you receive unsolicited seeds in the mail, report them here: www.agi.alabama.gov/reportseeds.
The scammers seem to be targeting people in the FOX10 News viewing area too. FOX10 News received these comments on our Facebook page: “We received a package of the seeds here in Grand Bay”. Another one said, “These were mailed in Mobile, Al”, or “My aunt received some the other day” and “Got them today”, along with a picture.
ADAI is still warning people to be careful and not open the packages. Instead, hold onto them until someone from ADAI contacts you with further instructions. The packages could be labeled as jewelry and are from China. If you did not order it, don't open it, don't throw it away and don't flush it down the toilet.
The packages are being tested for unknown compounds, noxious weed seed, and invasive species to find out if they contain anything that is harmful to U.S. agriculture or the environment.
