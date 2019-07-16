MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It's one of the last places you would expect a crime to unfold -- but Mobile Police investigating after a domestic dispute turns violent right in front of police headquarters.
Police calling it a crime of passion after a couple meeting there Monday afternoon to exchange their child at the "Safe Exchange Zone."
"At some point during the exchange the male and female got into a verbal altercation, which in turn turned physical," said Sgt. LaDerrick DuBose, Mobile Police.
There had clearly been a history of problems, police say the woman's current boyfriend was waiting across the street and came over after things got physical -- causing the father of her child to pull out a gun.
"He retrieved a weapon, charged it, and the put the weapon back in his pocket at some point during the exchange he managed to shatter her driver's side window as she tried to pull away," explained DuBose.
Police say he then followed her to her mother's house on Moot Avenue and McRae Avenue, where things escalated.
According to police, he blocked her in the driveway and fired at least two shots at the car -- one of them hitting the vehicle with his own child inside before leaving the scene. No one was injured.
Police say it didn't have to go that far.
"She started off doing the right thing by showing up here to make the exchange but once she realized that there was going to be an altercation she should have immediately walked within a few feet to the front door - and open the door... We have an officer sitting here. That officer could have gotten other officers and we could have come out and assisted her without it escalating to the point of gun violence," said DuBose.
At this point, police are not releasing the name of the suspect because all parties are known to each other -- other than to say he faces multiple charges and the investigation is ongoing.
