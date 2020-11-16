MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- After weeks of searching, Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested 36-year-old Bryan Clark who is accused of playing a role in covering up the murder of Derek Hase.
The Irvington man’s body was found buried on Rock Point Road in late October.
Hase had been missing for more than a month.
Clark's arrest comes more than two weeks after Hase’s accused killer, 28-year-old Ryan Timothy Smith, was hauled off to jail.
Investigators believe Smith shot Hase and had help from Clark and another man, 32-year-old Paul Hollingsworth, who was arrested the day before Hase’ body was found.
Both Clark and Hollingsworth are charged with corpse abuse and tampering with physical evidence.
Smith is charged with murder, corpse abuse and tampering with physical evidence.
