MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said they have charged a third person in the killing of a University of South Alabama professor.
On February 17, detectives arrested 23-year-old Curtis Anthony Womack Jr. on a murder charge.
Womack's arrest comes two months after police arrested Derric Scott and Tiquez Timmons and charged them with killing Dr. Matthew Wiser during a home invasion in West Mobile. Detectives said Wiser, an economics professor at USA, was shot to death inside his house on Gaillard Drive on November 20, 2019.
During court hearings for Scott and Timmons, detectives said a Nintendo Switch played a role in arresting the suspects.
Prosecutors said the suspects were on a burglary spree through several neighborhoods and ended up at Wiser's home. According to investigators, Wiser's Nintendo Switch was taken from the home and was later turned on and connected to the internet.
Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood said, "It was connected to an IP address that detectives were able to locate who the IP address is registered to, talk to that person, who then led them to the defendant Tiquez Timmons that led them to Derric Scott."
Investigators said Scott was the one that fired the shot.
Detectives also testified a GPS in Timmons' car showed the vehicle in the area of the crime, consistent with all the other evidence.
Police have not said what led them to arrest Womack.
