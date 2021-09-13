Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- Saturday was a devastating day for one family impacted by the Highway 26 collapse in Mississippi late last month. Amanda Williams was the third person to die from the crash, after plummeting her truck deep into the ravine.

Amanda Williams, 39-years-old of Wiggins, Mississippi, was driving down Highway 26 with her daughter Emily on the night of August 30.

Unknown to them, the road ahead had collapsed after heavy rain from Hurricane Ida. They were one of seven cars to dive into the 50-foot-wide hole.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, both Amanda and Emily suffered serious injuries.

"I remember hearing a car coming, and then I heard a crash,” said Emily Williams from her hospital bed weeks ago. “I heard an engine going from the car because it was on top of us. It didn't really move us much, but then I heard the screeching of another car's tires. I heard people screaming, and then it crashed."

Emily is now recovering at home, but Amanda unfortunately passed on Saturday at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.

According to her sister-in-law, the family was able to call Amanda before she died.

Her husband posted to Facebook on Saturday, “Today, my beautiful wife gained her angel wings. We love you and will miss you so much."

George County High School senior Layla Jemison was also involved in the crash.

Layla is recovering at University Hospital in Mobile.

Amanda Williams is the third death. Jerry Lee of Lucedale and Kent Brown of Leakesville, both 49, were also killed in this crash.