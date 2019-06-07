Stormy weather helped bring strong surf and rip currents to Dauphin Island Friday.
Signs on the island warning of a high risk of rip currents were flashing.
We met a group of people who came to visit the island from north Alabama.
When asked what she and the children with her thought about the water and the surf, LaShea Galloway said, "They're loving it, but it's rough."
We also talked to a lady from Indiana who respected the powerful waves.
When asked if she had been out in the water Friday, Lisa Pearson from Brazil, Indiana, said, "Not today. This is a little rough."
And a woman from Mobile enjoying the beach with a friend was impressed by the strong surf.
Ashley Simpson said, "I haven't seen waves out here like this. It's usually much calmer, maybe one wave at a time."
