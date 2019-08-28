The elderly woman hit by in the face by a bullet Tuesday is telling her story. It was the start of a gun battle on Chin street that left 55-year-old Colice Hunter dead.
The woman, 77-year-old Ella Heidelberg said she's bless to be alive and still here to tell her story after such a close call.
"I thank the Lord for being here. This my second chance I had," Heidelberg said.
"MY neck is sore. There's the bullet hole."
Investigators said it happened on Chin street. Police said the first shots were fired into Heidelberg's home.
"My grandson opened the door, he (the shooter) started shooting, he hit me in the ear and I was bleeding. And he said 'you shot my grandma," she explained. "All that blood come shooting, Yes I was scared. I didn't know."
Detectives said someone returned fire, killing 55-year-old Colice Hunter, who Heidelberg said used to live across the street from her.
"I got no problems. He's gone. But I hate he's gone. I ain't gone tell nobody, I wish that on nobody," Heidelberg added.
She said someone also shot into her home Friday night. Heidelberg showed us the bullet hole in her air conditioner. She said it's been broken since then.
"That was Friday night, wasn't nobody here but me," she said. "I need my air conditioner."
