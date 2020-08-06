The first school system in our area re-opened for the year Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
School bells rang again for the Saraland City Schools.
It might look like any first day of school, until you notice parents and students wearing masks.
At Saraland City schools, all students six and older are required to wear a face mask at school in hallways and moving about.
It's one of the safety precautions taken by administrators.
Superintendent Dr. Aaron Milner said, "We are prepared. Our teachers have ample PPE, disinfecting supplies. We have a plan in place to try to have a great start to the school year. At the same time, we are going to monitor our students constantly, look for the signs of COVID-19 and make decisions throughout the school year as what we need to do to best protect the students and teachers of Saraland City Schools."
Dr. Milner also asked parents to drop their students off at school rather than have them take the school bus.
But buses did run, and administrators say they would be disinfected and fogged regularly.
We asked one parent bringing her daughter to school her thoughts on preparing for this new school year.
Teri Jo Napt said, "This is just the new normal. Just trying to make sure we have everything that we need so they can be successful. They can have their masks, more hand sanitizers they can put it in their book bags, which the school had done a wonderful job of providing all that stuff."
