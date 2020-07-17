This weekend Alabama school supply tax holiday

The school year is just around the corner, and regardless of whether your child is learning from home or in classrooms, school supplies are a must.
Alabama’s school supply tax holiday weekend kicked off Friday morning at midnight, and will be in effect until midnight Sunday.
The tax exemption includes everything from pens and crayons to computers and clothes for those of you opting in for virtual school.
Eastern Shore School Supply in Daphne says they have also stocked up on hands on learning materials for parents keeping kids at home.
“For hands on we do have some interactive workbooks, we have flashcards with pens where the child can kind of work by themselves and feel like they’re doing it on their own, and it tells them if they get it right or make a mistake, but we have a lot of educational games that they can play and it starts from pre-k up," said Vella Rogoski, owner of Eastern Shore School Supply.
Many school suppliers are also offering online shopping and delivery for those of you not comfortable with shopping inside.
For a full list of exempt items click here.
Again, the tax holiday lasts through Sunday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.