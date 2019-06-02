GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- Thistle the marmoset, a popular resident of the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo in Gulf Shores, has given birth.
Thistle and her miniature monkey mate, Briar, have been star attractions online in recent days as FOX10 News has been streaming their activities.
Zookeepers tell FOX10 News Thistle gave birth overnight Saturday. They say she had two baby marmosets, but it's too early to know their genders. They're both healthy, zookeepers say.
We're attaching photographs of the happy little primate family.
And we'll introduce the newly expanded marmoset family to you Monday morning, live from the zoo, on FOX10 News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.