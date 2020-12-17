Thomas Hospital offers COVID vaccines to Baldwin County first responders

24 hours after giving their first COVID vaccination, doctors at Thomas Hospital say so far, they haven’t seen any major complications.
“We know, from the ones we gave yesterday, I think one person had some tingling, and another person may have felt bad, but we had no reactions. Of course, we watch everybody 15 minutes after the shot, as the CDC dictates, and yesterday we had no problems,” said Dr. Michael McBrearty, a doctor at Thomas Hospital.
Thursday morning the only hospital in Baldwin County with the vaccine offered the shots to others on the frontline of this crisis: first responders.
Some we talked to say they were a little nervous at first.
Those jitters went away quickly, as most folks say it was no different that your typical flu shot.
“I came on in and got the shot, felt perfect, felt good to be able to do this for the community and for my family. To protect my family,” said Chris White, a Barnwell Volunteer Firefighter.
Paramedic Michael Anderson says it was an easy decision for him to get the shot.
Now he doesn’t have to feel torn between helping people and protecting his family.
“Definitely a good bit of anxiety, wondering is this the day I take it home? Is this the day that it gets me?” said Anderson.
Thomas Hospital has more than half of the vaccines Infirmary Health received and are hoping to vaccinate more than one thousand on the front lines of the pandemic by the end of the week.
While there are still a lot of unknowns, Dr. McBrearty say as of now, he believes the benefits outweigh the risks of the shot.
“If you can change two weeks of illness, or maybe months, depending on how sensitive your system is to the virus, for an injection, that, granted we don’t know everything about, but so far, the testing that’s been done has been very gratifying. I think its almost a no brainer,” said Dr. McBrearty.
Thomas Hospital plans on giving some of their vaccines to other hospitals in Baldwin County, like North Baldwin Infirmary, South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and EastPointe Hospital.
This is in addition to the shots they are administering to local first responders Thursday.
