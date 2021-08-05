With COVID-19 once again claiming lives and filling hospital beds in Baldwin County, medical officials continue to urge citizens to get vaccinated. Wednesday, August 4, 2021 Thomas Hospital hosted a vaccine clinic, free to anyone more than 12-years-old.

“We have lost coworkers, staff members and friends of friends and I will say that in 16 years of practicing medicine, I’ve never been around this much death,” said Dr. Jessica Kirk with Infirmary Health Systems.

It was a sobering comment from Infirmary’s Medical Director of Pediatrics. Dr. Kirk said she’s seeing far more children and young people hospitalized now than at the height of the pandemic last year. Of those, she said virtually all are unvaccinated.

“It’s very discouraging to see the numbers spiking this high again,” said Dr. Kirk. “Our numbers in our region are higher than we ever saw last year or even January, where we saw our highest spike.”

Dr. Kirk said it is encouraging though, to see folks turn out to get vaccinated during this resurgence of COVID-19 cases. Baldwin County public schools resume classes August 11, 2021. Medical professionals have been voicing concerns over how susceptible the student population may be to the Delta variant of COVID-19. That’s part of what led Infirmary Health to organize Wednesday’s “back-to-school” vaccination clinic.

One parent said she was eager to get her daughter vaccinated after having personally seen the effects of the virus.

“Well, they’re starting back to school so, and my mom, she tested positive yesterday and we lost a friend a couple days ago.” She explained.

The clinic wasn’t just for students though. Some of their parents and other adults also took advantage of the opportunity to get protection from what’s now a stronger virus. Thomas medical officials said they have no doubt the Delta variant is just as prominent in their new cases as what the samples are showing nationally. Their patients are now younger and sicker.

“We tend to think it’s because of the new variant because that’s what’s changed,” explained Dr. Kirk. “The Delta variant seems to be more transmissible, and it also seems to be causing more severe disease in children as well as health young adults.”

Thomas officials were encouraged by the turnout. Not by just the number of people, at more than 300 but also the age group that’s now getting the vaccination.