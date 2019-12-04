GROVE HILL, Ala. (WALA) -- A 20-year-old Thomasville man is wanted by police in connection with an assault on a Grove Hill officer, according to the Grove Hill Police Department.
GHPD says Hayden Douglas Dunn is wanted on a charge of second-degree felony assault on a law enforcement officer.
Dunn is known to frequent the Grove Hill area, police say.
If you see Hayden Dunn, you are asked to notify law enforcement.
