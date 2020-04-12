THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WALA) -- Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day said a storm shelter will be open in the city for a limited number of people.
A line of strong storms is expected to bring severe weather to the area Sunday evening.
Mayor Day said the Civic Center will be open for people who live in mobile homes and can not make arrangements to go to the home of family or friends. Those who seek shelter will need to bring their own food and medicine.
Everyone in the shelter must wear a face mask and use hand sanitizer due to COVID-19 concerns. People will also be asked to practice social distancing in the shelter.
Gov. Ivey has relaxed parts of the coronavirus stay at home order for those needing to seek shelter.
