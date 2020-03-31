THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WALA) -- Thomasville in Clarke County is reporting damage from a storm system moving through the region Tuesday morning.
According to Alabama Power, approximately 400 customers are currently without power in the Thomasville area. They say the outages are weather related and that power should be restored to most customers by 3 p.m.
Mayor Sheldon Day posted the following message on Facebook:
We have trees down and powerlines down in several areas.....
Hwy 154 Trees and powerlines down near between the 3 and 4 mile markers....
Peach Tree Road.....Powerlines and Trees down....
Power is out Along U.S. 43 south of Thomasville Mart to just
south of Hardees and along 154.
Brown Street....Trees vs. Powerlines.
Trees down on Nicol Ave. near Downtown
Trees down West 3rd Street and Davis Ave.
Alabama Power is on the scene and preparing to make repairs....
Phone lines are down in places as well....Including our City Hall phone system....This includes all city buildings. If you cannot reach us please contact me at 334-534-9045....If there is an emergency contact 911...that system is still working.
