Thousands flock to Gulf Shores for 48th Annual Shrimp Festival

Thousands are packing Gulf Shores right now to celebrate all things shrimp!
Thursday morning kicked off the 48th Annual National Shrimp Festival, with hundreds of thousands expected to stop in over the course of the weekend.
Festival organizers say you can expect some changes this year, as Gulf Shores City Schools takes over shuttling visitors to and from the beachfront, but also can count on the same fun, fine art, and of course, food, as always!
“You’ve got coconut shrimp, you’ve got grilled shrimp, you’ve got fried shrimp, you’ve got naked shrimp they call it, you’ve got every kind of shrimp you can think of,” said Ron Arnold, Shrimp Festival Fine Arts Chairman.
The festival runs from 10 am to 10 pm Thursday night through Saturday, and 10 am to 5 pm Sunday.
As always, admission is free!
For more information on shuttle price and locations, click here.
