What a difference a year makes. Most folks spent the 2020 Memorial Day weekend at home or in small groups. It was just the start of the holiday and Baldwin County beaches were already packed Friday, May 28, 2021. Tens of thousands are expected through Monday, most optimistic for better days ahead.

It was a picture postcard, perfect day on Gulf Shores beaches. Thousands of folks got an early start to the holiday weekend and hit the sands. For many, it’s the first time back in more than a year. This holiday last year was much different.

“It was more of a closed in feeling, you know. Everybody was at home,” recollected Dustin Watkins from North Carolina.

“Last year we were at home,” Vicki Smith from Muscle Shoals said. “You know, I was working but everything was closed down. People were not going anywhere.”

Jonathon Caron from Kentucky was home last year for a completely different reason.

“Around this time last year, we actually had just had our daughter and so, we were staying clear of anyone. You know, staying inside,” Caron explained. “We stayed inside for a long time and this is our first big trip, you know, since we’ve been vaccinated.”

Caron was just one of many who were excited to make the trip to the gulf and get their toes in the sand. After quarantines, mandates and restrictions for so long, it felt good to have an actual vacation.

“Seeing all these people out here, it’s very encouraging that people is actually getting out more,” said Birmingham’s Kim Rouse.

“Looking forward to just spending a couple days on the beach, relaxing and enjoying the atmosphere before we have to go back to work,” Smith added.

All were hoping that the unofficial start to summer will also serve as s sign of much better times ahead.