Riviera Utilities said at least 3,000 customers on the Eastern Shore were left in the dark Thursday night due to an outage.
The blackout hit Spanish Fort, Daphne and Fairhope just before 10:30 p.m.
Riviera Utilities said a wreck on Highway 90 took out a transmission line.
Some customers reported getting power restored around 11:05 p.m.
Updates can be found at http://outage.rivierautilities.com/
