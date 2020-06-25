Riviera Utilities power

Riviera Utilities tweeted: "A transmission line was hit on Highway 90. Our crews will be working as quickly and safely as possible to get power restored."

 Riviera Utilities

Riviera Utilities said at least 3,000 customers on the Eastern Shore were left in the dark Thursday night due to an outage. 

The blackout hit Spanish Fort, Daphne and Fairhope just before 10:30 p.m. 

Riviera Utilities said a wreck on Highway 90 took out a transmission line. 

Some customers reported getting power restored around 11:05 p.m. 

Updates can be found at http://outage.rivierautilities.com/

Power Outage Map from Riviera Utilities

