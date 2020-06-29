Drivers commuting from the eastern shore to Mobile Monday morning, June 29, 2020 had to give themselves plenty of extra time. That’s because ALDOT shut down the I-10 – Highway 181 interchange to finish up work on the Diverging Diamond there. Detour signs and blue lights met those who were unaware of the closure.
ALDOT closed the intersection at 9:00 p.m. Sunday and it will remain closed through 5:00 o’clock Wednesday morning, July 1, 2020. When done, the Diverging Diamond is supposed to help traffic flow smoother and cut accidents. Some drivers are skeptical.
“Well actually, yesterday I came through here and it kind of took me by…off guard,” said Andrew Devilbiss. “I had cut right real quick before where you used to going straight, so it snakes up here and then it snakes again after the bridge.”
Road paint and signal lights will clear up any confusion once done. In the meantime, a daily average of 58,000 drivers will have to use detour routes to get to the north and south side of Interstate 10 or back and forth to Mobile. ALDOT is asking drivers to either use Highway 90 to the south or Highway 31 to the north.
Highway 31 in Spanish Fort bears the brunt of commuter traffic and westbound traffic was extremely slow through town Monday morning. ALDOT officials said the payoff for two days of hassle will be more than worth it.
“I’ve heard so many people share their experiences of being hesitant to go through it for the first time and they either didn’t realize they had been through one until they were out the other side or it was just a lot easier than they anticipated so we look forward to hearing about those same experiences here,” said ALDOT spokesperson, Katelyn Turner.
In the meantime, access to businesses on 181 on both sides of the Interstate is still open.
It will take extra time if you are using the detour routes. Highway 31 is undergoing road construction of its own and the speed limit is just 30 miles per hour. ALDOT said neither Hwy. 90 nor Hwy. 31 will have any construction-related lane closures during work on the DDI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.