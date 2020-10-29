MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Thousands remain without power 24 hours after Hurricane Zeta ripped across the area Wednesday night.
According to Alabama Power, about 83,000 customers in Mobile and surrounding counties are out of service. Crews restored power to about 90,000 locations on Thursday.
In Baldwin County, Baldwin EMC said about 7,000 customers are without still power after restoring service to 19,000 locations.
Riviera Utilities said only 195 customers are in the dark after crews restored power to 14,800 locations.
In Mississippi, about 50,000 customers are without power in Jackson, George, and Greene Counties, according to Mississippi Power, Singing River Electric, and Pear River Valley Electric.
