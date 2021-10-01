Escambia County, Ala. (WALA) -- A show of force at the Vigor, Escambia County football game Friday afternoon. Not to cheer the teams on, but to keep the peace.

Sources told FOX10 someone threatened fans from Prichard. That’s why authorities chose to move kickoff three hours earlier than originally planned.

Officers and deputies from several departments surrounded this area the afternoon at Escambia County high school. All to make sure that the game and the entire stadium remained peaceful.

“We’re going to push out any issues before they start,” Sheriff Heath Jackson said.

Escambia County Sheriff Heath Jackson said they got word of a threat before the game between Escambia County High and Vigor.

Sources told FOX10 that it had to do with a recent murder in the Prichard area. We’re told the victim was from Atmore.

They responded with a parking lot full of law enforcement vehicles including Atmore police, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Sheriff Jackson says he would like for all of the violence to stop.

“We want these kids to stop arguing with each other and to stop fighting and killing each other over small things. That’s not the answer. At some point, you have to be a grown man, shake hands and bury the hatchet and move on. What we’re doing here today, it’s not the end of it. We will continue to follow up on what has been said. We’re going to put a stop to it,” Sheriff Jackson said.

The game ended over an hour earlier than the original start time and thankfully nothing happened. Still, the Sheriff says they’ll continue to follow up on this.

“We’re going to be zero tolerant when it comes to this. We’ve expended a lot of manhours and time. A lot of people didn’t even get to come to the game because they were worried about it. Kids didn’t get to play. That’s not fair. That’s not correct. That’s not what we are. That’s not what Alabama is about, and that’s not what Escambia county is about. We’re going to continue to work through it,” Sheriff Jackson said.

Some parents on social media have questioned why the game was even played at all. Still, the game was able to be completed without incident.