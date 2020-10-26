Threat from Zeta adds to already rough year for Dauphin Island

Cristobal, Marco, Laura, Sally, Delta, and now Zeta.
Throw COVID-19 on top of that and it has been a very rough year on Dauphin Island.
2020 is a challenging year in all respects and it's probably not surprising that another late-season tropical system is threatening. Today FOX10 went around and talked to some of the same business owners we spoke with three weeks ago before Delta. None of them are thrilled with the possibility of Zeta.
Rick Seybold, owner of Islander Restaurant told us, “You kind of get cleaning up from the last storm and then another one's coming and you don’t know how to predict what kind of business you’re going to have because it’s basically going to chase everyone off the island when there’s a storm coming.”
We spoke to Seybold, just three weeks ago. Then, Delta disrupted business, now it's Zeta that he’s having to prepare for.
“Usually we’ll put all the furniture away but I probably won’t board up because I don’t think it’s that severe yet unless something would happen where they’re predicting a bigger storm was coming right at us then would have to board up,” Seybold said.
We also spoke with Haden Sisk, owner of the Silver Pearl gift shop, before Delta. He told us that business has been slow since that storm and he figures Zeta will slow it more.
“It is fatiguing, it is depressing sometimes right when you’re starting to do well again something happens. Weather changes and people start going home again,” Sisk said.
2020 hasn’t been easy for the town of Dauphin Island itself. Mayor Jeff Collier said even with disaster declarations a quarter of the budget has gone into cleanup. Now with Zeta coming, there are concerns about damage piling up.
“We still have a lot of structures that are in disrepair from Sally and so I’m concerned as winds start picking up some of the additional siding or roofing could start blowing off as well,” Collier said.
It’s now time to get prepared for yet another storm. As frustrating as it is, there’s nothing to be done but get ready.
“Hopefully ‘21 is better than ‘20. I don’t know how it could get worse but you don’t ever want to say that because you don’t know what could be coming around the corner, “ Seybold said.
