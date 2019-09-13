Mobile County Sheriff's Deputies were on the scene at Grand Bay Middle School Friday after a threatening note was found on campus.
Sheriff's officials said Thursday a student found a note in the bathroom that said: "I'm bringing a gun to school and I am going to shoot people Friday."
Sheriffs officials said the student brought the note home and didn't tell his parents until Friday morning.
The parents then notified the school principal.
No incidents were reported Friday.
Sheriff's officials said they were at the school out of what they call an abundance of caution.
School system officials said there was no gun and no lock down.
Some parents came to the school quickly to pick up their children.
Jeff Coyle came early to pick up his son.
Coyle said, "They apparently had a threat at the school, a gun threat, and we got a recording and I came up here immediately to get him. I'm not taking any chances."
Nikki Fowler said, "My son texted me first this morning and said that there was a threat, and I was like, 'Well, where?'"
Fowler said she later heard from the principal.
She said, "I got a call shortly after from the principal saying that it was a rumor, but I'd rather be safe than sorry."
Sheriffs officials said the school system is investigating to see who wrote the note and will analyze the handwriting.
They said once the note writer is found, that person will be dealt with accordingly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.