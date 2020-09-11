The Pentagon held a special ceremony Friday, and the names of three local people were called out.
The names were Marsha Ratchford, Nehamon J. Lyons, and Tamara C.Thurman
Petty Officer Marsha Ratchford from Prichard was one of the people killed that day.
She worked for the Navy in the Pentagon as an information technician.
She left behind a husband and three children.
Ratchford was just 34 years old when she was killed.
Nehamon Lyons was from Mobile, and Tamara Thurman from Brewton.
In Mobile Friday, The Original Oyster House restaurants honored Mobile and Baldwin County law enforcement, firefighters, parademics and sheriff's officers.
The restaurants offered a free lunch at their Causeway and Gulf Shores locations.
The 13th Annual "Never Forget Lunch" was established by the Original Oyster House restaurants in honor of the 9/11 first responders who risked their lives, and to recognize all first responders for their service.
Captain Larry Tait with Mobile Fire/Rescue said, "I still remember the day just like most people do from when this all happened, so it's real nice for them to let us come and eat.'
Also Friday, in memory of the victims of 9/11, officials with LifeSouth Community Blood centers were on hand for blood donations.
They also screened eligible donors for COVID-19 antibodies.
For more information on the three 9/11 heroes from our area, here are the links:
https://pentagonmemorial.org/explore/biographies/it1-marsha-d-ratchford-usn
https://pentagonm:morial.org/explore/biographies/os2-nehamon-lyons-iv-usn
https://pentagonmemorial.org/explore/biographies/sgt-tamara-c-thurman-usa
