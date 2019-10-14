MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police are investigating different robberies where the criminals got in through the back doors of two restaurants.
On October 7, a hooded bandit armed with a gun hit Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe on Du Rhu drive. Surveillance video shows the bad guy pointing a gun at a worker as they were forced to open a safe.
The thief made off with cash.
Just five days later, a worker was taking out the trash behind O'Charley's on Airport Blvd when he was approached by two men armed with guns. He was forced inside where the thieves held several employees at gunpoint.
A surveillance camera caught the suspects running away with the stolen cash.
Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste advises restaurant workers to be aware of surroundings and take extra precaution before heading outside.
"If you have cameras, many businesses do, make sure you take a look at those cameras before you dart, you know, go out the door, especially after hours when it's dark," said Chief Battiste.
He also suggests using the buddy system, something Squid Ink restaurant manager Gabel Jackson encourages his employees do.
Jackson said, “Once all the customers are out we keep the doors locked, we encourage our staff, once they're done with their shift to travel with partners. you know, buddy system and everything like that so they get to their vehicles safely."
Jackson said there is a level of risk working in the food industry.
He said there have been instances where servers were followed to their cars emphasizing how important it is to stay vigilant.
"They realize when they need to hustle and be looking over their shoulder, but like I said it's one of those things where servers oftentimes are an easy target because they realize they have cash on them... things like that."
Chief Battiste said they're looking into any similarities with the two robberies to see if they might be connected.
Anyone with information on either crime is asked to call Mobile Police.
