A fiery crash near Lillian killed three people Thursday morning, October 10, 2019. It happened on the east side of the Lillian Bridge on Highway 98. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a car and semi-truck hit head-on shortly before 5:00 a.m. The Bridge was closed all day.
It was a violent collision. Two people inside the car died when they were thrown from the vehicle. The Peterbilt truck burst into flames. That driver was also killed.
“It was a straight truck or a box truck, carrying a load of lumber. Unfortunately, the truck caught on fire after the crash,” said Lt. Robert Cannon with FHP.
Hours after the crash, lumber and other debris was still being removed from the bridge. Just a shell of the semi remained on top of the charred roadway. FHP said 19-year-old Russell Drummond of Elberta was driving eastbound over the bridge when he went over the center line, into the westbound lane, hitting the truck head-on. He and a passenger, 19-year-old Christian Beech of Lillian were killed. The truck driver has been identified as 48-year-old Sheldon Liddell of Pensacola.
The Lillian Bridge remained closed all day as FHP investigated the accident scene.
“They will look at the causation of the crash. They will look at all the factors including weather, conditions on the roadway at the time, where they were coming from, where they were going,” Cannon explained. “Was there any alcohol or any other illegal substances involved that were a contributing factor?”
Robert Clapper of Lillian heard about the crash and went to the foot of the bridge to see for himself. He was friends with Drummond and Beech and said it’s hard to believe they’re gone.
“I guess I couldn’t believe it because I’ve lived here my whole life and that bridge has never been closed, not for one thing I can think of and to think it got closed because of what happened to Russell man, it’s messing with me a little bit.”
Troopers say it could be four to six months before they have answers to what caused the crash.
