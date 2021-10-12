PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- Three family members, including a prominent Pensacola doctor, are accused of operating a pill mill out of their office.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the investigation lasted several years and involved the Wilson family distributing hundreds of thothousands opioids to patients who investigators said didn’t need them.

Dr. William Wilson, his wife Beverly Wilson, and their son James Wilson were all arrested Tuesday.

Police said they received several complaints from pharmacists and citizens which led to the investigation.

Investigators said patients would pay cash and their insurance would be billed and they could even pay an annual fee and receive prescriptions without ever seeing a doctor.

The FDLE said other than Dr. Wilson, no one else had any medical training.

The three are facing several charges including conspiracy to traffic oxycotin and scheme to defraud.