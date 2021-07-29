ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. --Escambia County Fire Rescue and EMS crews have responded to a single engine plane crash near Blue Angels Elementary and Dog Track Road.
Three patients will be transported to local area hospitals.
Three helicopters have been called.
There were no injuries involved at the school and no damage to buildings.
