MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man was taken to jail for a West Mobile shooting that left three people hurt.
Leodegario Rios faces three counts of first-degree assault for the incident that happened on Dawes Road around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
Officers said they found two victims when they arrived at the scene and later learned the third victim had already been taken to a hospital. Police said the injuries range from minor to serious.
MPD said Rios contacted detectives and turned himself in. He has since been released on bond.
