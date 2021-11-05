MONROEVILLE, ALA. (WALA)- A small town thrift store is trying to put a stop to some brazen thieves.

Twice in the past two days, We Care Thrift Store in Monroeville has asked the public to help identify these people.

In one video the shop posted to Facebook, you can see a green SUV roll up. At first, a man barefoot gets out and starts plundering through the donations and then another man in the backseat joins him. The two load up some trash bags full of donations, then some boxes before taking off.

In the other video, a woman in a red car comes to pick out and take a few things.

The thrift store posting with each video, they want to put a stop to their donation theft, asking for anyone to help identify the folks by messaging We Care Thrift Store.

Monroeville police said the thieves could be charged with theft of property. The value of the items stolen would determine which degree the charge could be.

According to its website, We Care Thrift Store donates 100% of its proceeds to prison ministry. The donations they get are what they sell to make the money to donate to their good cause.

Tonie Ann Torrans, the executive director of a women's shelter and a thrift store in Mobile, Penelope's Closet, said people steal from her thrift store nearly every night.

Torrans adds that it's a catch 22. Sometimes the people who are taking the donations, need them, but her thrift shop and the women she takes in, need the donations too, Torrans said.

Torrans advice, if you're donating items to a thrift store, donate during store hours when someone can accept the items from you and don't just leave them outside the store.

If you know anything about the thefts in Monroeville, call police.